IEAS Film Club: Soul

This week’s screening will be Soul (dir. Pete Docter and Kemp Powers, 2020) at the IEAS Film Club.

Short movie description: After landing the gig of a lifetime, a New York jazz pianist suddenly finds himself trapped in a strange land between Earth and the afterlife.

As usual, organizers are screening the film from 6:00 p.m. in Studio 111 (main building), and after the film, they’ll host a discussion about the film and the topics addressed by it. The event itself is free of charge, join them for the fun and bring along your friends, family, roommate and anyone you think would enjoy it.

Program, date and venue: Film Club on Tuesday (November 21st), 6:00 p.m., Studio 111, Main Building.

The language of the event is English.