New training for digital agriculture at the University of Debrecen

The Faculty of Agriculture and Food Science and Environmental Management of the University of Debrecen will be the first in the country to start a full-time course in precision agriculture in September 2023, said Endre Harsányi, Vice-Rector for Agricultural Innovation and Training Development of the National Chamber of Agriculture and Agriculture

Research has been carried out at the University of Debrecen in the field of precision agriculture since 2000. The possibilities of modern farming are also dealt with by several institutes of the University of Debrecen, such as the Remote Sensing and Service Center, the Precision Crop Research and Development Service Center, the Department of Agricultural Engineering and Robotics, and the Department of Precision Technology.

hirek.unideb.hu