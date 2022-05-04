The Clinical Center, the University of Debrecen, and the Faculty of Medicine are mourning: István Francia passed away

István Francia, who passed away at the age of 75, is a certified physicist, senior researcher, candidate of the biological sciences, and president of the Trade Union of Workers in the Field of Medicine and Health Sciences of the University of Debrecen.

István Francia’s life began in Budapest on March 12, 1948.

Between 1971 and 1973, he worked as a development engineer at the VIDEOTON Factory. In 1973 he worked as a lecturer at the Central Research Laboratory of the Medical University of Debrecen, and from 1974 to 1990 at the Institute of Biophysics. From 1974 he worked at the DOTE Institute of Pharmacy in the working group of Professor Ferenc Hernádi. In 1977, he obtained a university doctorate.

From 1989 he was the secretary and then chairman of the trade union committee of the Trade Union of Workers in the Field of Medicine and Health of the University of Debrecen. He was a founding member of the Trade Union Association of Medical Universities, founded in 1989, where he held the presidency from 1992-1993 and 1997-2001, respectively. In 2016, he was the Vice President of the Association of Medical Unions in charge of higher education, and from 2019 he was the Vice President of Strategy.

Between 1994 and 2008 he was the Secretary-General of the Hungarian National Roller Skating Association, and from 2005 he was the President of the Debrecen Medical Sports Association.

In 2011, the Minister of National Resources recognized him with his “Pro Sanitate” award for his fruitful, exemplary teaching and research work and outstanding public service.

In October 2021, he received the Golden Certificate of Honor from the Faculty of Science and Technology of the University of Debrecen.

The farewell of István Francia will take place on Friday, May 13, 2022, at 1 pm in the funeral home No. 2 of the Debrecen Public Cemetery according to the Roman Catholic ceremony.

Detailed life path and commemoration in the article of unideb.hu.

hirek.unideb.hu