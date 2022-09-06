The Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences and Environmental Management welcomed its jubilee graduates

The Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences and Environmental Management of the University of Debrecen awarded gold, diamond, and iron diplomas to its former students who graduated 50, 60, and 65 years ago. 101, an agricultural engineer who graduated from the predecessor University of Agricultural Sciences in Debrecen, received his jubilee certificate at the ceremony on Friday.

72 former students received gold diplomas, 10 diamond diplomas, and 19 former students received iron diplomas at the ceremony held on the Böszörményi út campus of the Faculty of Agriculture of UD.

After the presentation of the jubilee diplomas, Péter Szabó, an agricultural engineer with a gold degree, remembered his university years decades ago.

In accordance with tradition, the alma mater collected and edited the professional biographies of former students in a joint publication this year. The volume was given to the “students” who obtained agricultural engineering diplomas 50, 60 and 65 years ago together with their jubilee diplomas.

