Due to a track lock, tram 1 runs in two sections in Debrecen for two days

DKV will carry out a change of tracks on the section in front of the Aquaticum on Pallagi út from the start of the operation on Saturday, May 7, to the close of operation on Sunday, May 8, 2022.

Traffic order under the lock:

Trams stop between Nagyerdei Boulevard and the Nagyerdei Campus of the Clinical Center. Line 1 does not affect the Aquaticum stop during the works.

At the time of the track closure, trams 1 run in two stages:

– Nagyállomás – Nagyerdei körút – Nagyállomás

– Medgyessy sétány – Klinikai Központ Nagyerdei Campus – Medgyessy sétány

Shuttle service:

During the works, tram number 1 will run between Medgyessy sétány and the Clinics. Drivers are required to pay close attention to the section concerned.

Passengers are reminded that the entire line can only be used with a transfer. The line ticket validated at the start of the journey can still be used after the transfer, but it must be validated on both vehicles!

On the section between the Grand Station and the Clinics, passengers can travel on buses 10, 10A, and 10Y, DKV said.

debreceninap.hu