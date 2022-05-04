A postwoman was abused a in Hajdúszoboszló

A postwoman reported abuse on the morning of March 26, 2022. She told the police that a man had approached her on a street in Hajdúszoboszló and then suspected that she had not even tried to deliver his letter, but had just dropped the notice in his mailbox. She said in vain that she was ringing, the man’s anger didn’t subside and he grabbed her by the hair.

Police arrested the local resident, and he was held accountable for what happened. He did not deny his actions and also admitted that he had acted hastily.

During the investigation, an eyewitness also confirmed what the postwoman had said. The woman rang first, and only then did she fill in the message.

The Hajdúszoboszló Police Headquarters investigated the man on the basis of a well-founded suspicion of committing violence against a person performing a public duty. The necessary procedural steps were taken by the police and the resulting documents were sent to the competent prosecutor’s office.

police.hu