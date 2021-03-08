Brutal Double Murder in Kisláng

Police
Tóháti Zsuzsa

Police caught the suspect within an hour.

Police got alerted on 7th March at about 6:45 that a man had tried to reach his friend in Kisláng, but couldn’t, and when he had arrived on the scene, he had found traces of blood. When the police arrived, they found the dead bodies of the people – an elderly man and woman. They also concluded after the site investigation that both of them had been killed. Police managed to catch the suspect within an hour: a 26-year-old man.

According to the available information, the suspect wanted to steal food from the elderly couple when he got caught. He immediately attacked the man and the woman using an axe, knife and an iron pipe.

 

zaol.hu

pixabay

