The Debrecen Foundation helps those in difficult conditions with its free lectures – you can apply now

The Debrecen Fairy Circle Foundation and the Three Princes and Three Princesses Movement have launched a sensitization, crime prevention, and reintegration program called the “Trauma Program”. The program consists of free lectures and is by invitation only.

During the two-hour lecture, Fruzsina Skrabski’s documentary “From Here and Beyond Our Traumas” will be screened, in which well-known people talk about how they broke out of hopelessness. Among others, Csaba Böjte and Iván Bagi, as well as Ferenc Zsé Tóth, the president of the foundation. Feri grew up in an institution with a severe (visually impaired) disability.

As a child, he experienced what it was like to live as a homeless person on the streets in the winter, with nothing to eat for days. He even had trouble with the authorities several times. It started very deeply but has since earned three degrees and dozens of high school diplomas, which is also closely linked to social assistance.

After the screening of the film, Ferenc talks about his experiences, and the audience can ask him questions freely. The conversation encourages the listener to sensitize, prevent crime, and reintegrate.

More details are on the Fairy Circle Foundation website.

