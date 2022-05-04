A woman from Berekböszörmény tortured her dog

The Berettyóújfalu District Prosecutor’s Office has indicted a woman who kept the animal in extremely poor conditions for the crime of animal torture.

At the defendant’s home in Berekböszörmény, the investigating authority conducted an investigation into another case on 12 January 2022, during which the woman’s dog was spotted, which was moored on a chain just 1 meter long next to the house. Because of this, the animal could not go to a sheltered, enclosed place during the cold winter, and there were no feeding or watering pots nearby. In view of this, the police called on the woman to provide adequate housing conditions for the dog.

Two days later, the police in Berettyóújfalu went back to the accused’s house and found that, despite their earlier warning, the woman had not changed the conditions in which the dog was kept. The dog was still tied to a short chain and did not have a dog house, so it was completely exposed to the weather. It was also found that the woman did not provide for the dog to be fed or watered and that this behavior caused the animal particular suffering.

The Berettyóújfalu District Prosecutor’s Office brought charges against the accused of the crime of animal torture in the Berettyóújfalu District Court. In his indictment, the district prosecutor’s office requested that the district court impose a criminal sentence on the basis of the contents of the case file and impose a suspended prison sentence on the accused.

debreceninap.hu

Picture: illustration.