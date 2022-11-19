Debrecen’s Christmas Tree Has Arrived at Kossuth Square

This year’s Christmas tree in Debrecen was erected on Kossuth square on November 18th. The 15-meter-tall pine tree was presented to the city by a young married couple from Alsójózsa, the municipality announced.

The tree was given to the city by Máté Ladányi and Hajnalka Ladányi-Dalmi from Alsójózsa. Employees of the Debrecen fire department took part in the extraction and installation of the pine tree.

The police security of the transport route was carried out by the staff of the Debrecen Police Department. The crane was handled by Kemad Kft., Duna Aszfalt Zrt. transported the tree by trailer, DH-Szerviz Kft. provided the Christmas tree base, and Héliker Invest Zrt. provided the technical conditions for decorating the tree.

Mechatron Line Szolgáltató Kft. is also participating in the works. The pine tree will soon be decorated with festive attire.

debreceninap.hu

Photos: László Papp – Mayor of Debrecen