Complete Road Closure on M3 Motorway at Polgár Has Been Lifted

The complete road closure on M3 motorway in the Polgár area, where an accident had previously occurred, has been lifted, the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters announced on police.hu on Friday night.

The road section had to be closed because two vehicles collided in the 175th kilometer section on the side heading towards Debrecen. One person was slightly injured in the accident.

For the time being, the traffic started at the halfway point. Those driving there had to take main road no. 351 and no. 35 during the site investigation.



debreceninap.hu

pixabay