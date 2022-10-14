There are 5 Serious and 14 Minor Injuries at the Iklad Train Accident

A tractor-trailer collided with a motor train on Friday morning in Iklad, Pest county, the disaster management wrote on its website.

The professional firefighters from Aszód were alerted to the accident, but professional units from Budapest and Gödöllő, as well as two rescue helicopters, have also arrived at the scene. According to the Iklad Tó Facebook page, the accident happened at half past ten, on the Aszód-Balassagyarmat railway line, when “a truck swerved in front of the train on the side road to the lake”.



Attila Csámpai, the spokesman of the Pest County Disaster Management Directorate, told the press that a total of 23 people were involved in the accident, including the truck driver (22 people were on the train, including the locomotive driver), but not all of them were injured. So far, no fatalities have been reported. Shortly before noon, the police also released information about the accident. They wrote that “the 41-year-old man from Vácegres, who collided with a motor train coming from Balassagyarmat on October 14th, 2022, at around 9:00 a.m. on road no. 2108, in a railroad crossing without signaling equipment, most likely drove her vehicle onto the tracks without paying attention.” As a result of the accident, the driver of the truck was not injured, the driver of the train and several passengers of the train were taken to hospital by the ambulance. The police are investigating the circumstances of the accident.”

MÁV spokesperson, Anett Biber told Bors that the train driver performed his work in accordance with the instructions, observing the speed allowed for the vehicle and the track, “the collision occurred at a speed of 45 kilometers. The driver got stuck in the driver’s seat after the accident, so he was freed by the disaster management staff. Anett Biber knows that he was seriously injured, as were the chief ticket inspector and three other passengers.

The train got completely damaged and will probably have to be scrapped. “The value of the damage is huge. Tens of millions of forints”. The press department of the ambulance service informed the press that nine ambulances and an ambulance helicopter arrived at the scene of the accident, and 19 injured (5 serious, 14 minor) were transported to hospitals in Hatvan and Budapest after on-site treatment.



