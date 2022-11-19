Yoko Ono Show to Open in Hungarian National Museum

Culture
Tóháti Zsuzsa

An exhibition entitled “War is Over! If You Want It – Tribute to Yoko Ono” will open in the Hungarian National Museum in Budapest next Sunday.

 

The display featuring paintings, sculptures, installations and short films focuses on the desire for peace by the best-known Japanese performance artist and musician, John Lennon’s widow, who will turn 90 in February. Incomes from ticket sales will be used for supporting Transcarpathian victims of the Russia-Ukraine war, László L Simon, the director of the museum, said. The exhibition will run until February 18, 2023.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

