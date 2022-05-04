The man who sold drugs to young people in Debrecen was arrested

The police prosecuted a young man in Debrecen for a well-founded suspicion of drug trafficking. Police in Hajdú-Bihar identified five consumers in the proceedings in addition to the dealer.

According to the investigation, the suspect ordered drugs from abroad several times at the beginning of 2021, but the staff of the authority inspected incoming packages and found them. Police interrogated the man and he testified.

The investigators found that the suspect had sold drugs to several young people in Debrecen prior to the orders. Police identified five consumers during the proceedings who were interrogated for a well-founded suspicion of committing a drug offense.

The perpetrator of the classified case of drug trafficking can be sentenced to up to five to twenty years in prison.

police.hu

Picture: illustration.