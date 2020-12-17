A young girl was hurt in downtown Debrecen – did anyone see it?

The Debrecen Police Headquarters is investigating the suspicion of harassment.

According to the available data, on July 10, 2020, at about 7:40 a.m. in Debrecen, in front of the property at 20 Piac Street, a 44-year-old woman repeatedly hit a 17-year-old girl. The woman first asked for money from the girl, and then when she didn’t get it, she hit her and pushed her onto a bench. Pedestrians hurried to the aid of the victim, who suffered a minor injury. The woman was soon caught by the police and was questioned as a suspect.

The Debrecen Police Headquarters asks to report who witnessed the case or helped the girl. You can apply in person at the Debrecen Police Headquarters (Debrecen, Budai Ézsaiás utca 4), or by calling the telephone number 06-52 / 457-040, available 24 hours a day, or the telephone number 06-80 / 555-111, or the toll-free emergency number 112. Reports are treated confidentially by the police.

police.hu