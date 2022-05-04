A man from Berettyóújfalu raped his 11-year-old daughter and then forced her into prostitution

The Investigation Department of the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters prosecuted a 51-year-old resident of Berettyóújfalu. There is a well-founded suspicion that the man raped his then-raised daughter against the minor’s will. The man was therefore prosecuted for a well-founded suspicion of sexual violence.

During the investigation, it was established that the suspect later persuaded the girl to have sex with other men on several occasions, in the hope of financial gain. Therefore, he was also prosecuted for trafficking in human beings and forced labor against a person under the age of 18.

In the proceedings, the police took the necessary child protection measures, and the girl was removed from the family.

The Investigation Department of the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters carried out the necessary procedural steps against the suspect, who is still under arrest, and sent the documents to the prosecutor’s office during the investigation phase.

police.hu

Picture: illustration.