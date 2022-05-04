Firefighters from Debrecen celebrated a special occasion

St. Florian, the patron saint of firefighters, the 145th anniversary of the Debrecen Fire Brigade and the 100th anniversary of the Debrecen Professional Fire Brigade were celebrated on 3 May.

At the ceremonial meeting held in the ceremonial hall of the Reformed College in Debrecen, dr. Károly Fekete, Bishop of the Trans-Tisza Reformed Diocese, greeted and praised the audience, followed by a speech by László Papp, Mayor of Debrecen, and Tamás Pintér, Director of the Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Directorate.

After several decades, this was the first day of firefighting, when Brigadier General Ferenc Kovács was already a guest. In recognition of his work, Zoltán Pajna, the chairman of the Hajdú-Bihar County Assembly, handed over the Bocskai saber, which symbolizes the unity of the people of Hajdú-Bihar.

At the ceremony, a short film was made about the Debrecen Fire Department, which has a great historical past, and then awards were presented.

hbmo.hu