A German-language business course was launched at the University of Debrecen

The University of Debrecen and the Debrecen Business Service Centers Roundtable have jointly launched a German-language business career foundation course called “Kompetenzen und Fertigkeiten im BSC-Sektor”.

The series of 12-language lectures in German, launched on Thursday, aims to prepare students for the tasks and challenges expected in the field of work and business, as well as to help them build a conscious career.

Apart from Budapest, the country currently has the largest employee community in the business sector in Debrecen, with a population of approximately 5,000, which relies heavily on the recent multilingual graduates of the University of Debrecen.

hirek.unideb.hu