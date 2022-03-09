Donation to the medical training at the University of Debrecen

SUBAN Kéziműszer Hungary Zrt. Provided anatomical exercise kits to the first-year students of the Faculty of General Medicine and the Faculty of Dentistry of the University of Debrecen. The donation, worth about 4 and a half million forints, can be received by students in Hungarian and English.

The company donated more than 600 sets of anatomical exercises to the first-year students studying medicine at the University of Debrecen. The set includes scalpels, scissors, and tweezers.

Nor can modern medical education allow students to practice on corpses. The tools offered are important not only in the teaching of anatomy and pathology but also because students will later benefit greatly from their many practices and advanced dexterity in the surgical professions,

– emphasized László Mátyus, Dean of the Faculty of Medicine.

hirek.unideb.hu