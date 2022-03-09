Collaboration at the University of Debrecen for clinical examinations

The University of Debrecen (DE) has concluded a strategic agreement with the National Health Research Agency (NEKÜ) Nonprofit Kft in the Mirror Room of the Ministry of Human Resources (EMMI) in Budapest.

The aim of the agreement is to establish long-term cooperation between UD and NEKÜ in the field of clinical research and studies, thus supporting the domestic pharmaceutical industry, thus enabling joint activities that are mutually beneficial in the scientific and research activities of science, education, and the health sector.

It was also said at the event that the University of Debrecen is also prepared to receive refugees and health care from Ukrainian refugees, to assist students, their families, and their teachers at Ukrainian higher education institutions, and, if necessary, to provide them with training and accommodation.

hirek.unideb.hu