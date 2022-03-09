University riders of Debrecen in the regional competition

The largest regional show jumping competition in Debrecen in recent years was held on Saturday at the university riding school. 83 competitors from 32 sports associations took part in the competition organized at the Debrecen Equestrian Academy in 9 races, riding a total of 166 stars.

The competition was also attended by several students of the UD Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences and Environmental Management, who are participating in vocational training as agricultural engineers and stud farmers organizing horse breeding and equestrian sports.

In the regional competition, UD students competed on the Hydran horses owned by the university.

hirek.unideb.hu