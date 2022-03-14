Miklós Kásler awarded several employees of the University of Debrecen

Several employees of the University of Debrecen received a ministerial award on the occasion of the national holiday on March 15 from Miklós Kásler, Minister of Human Resources, on Thursday in Pest Vigadó.

Hungarian traditions have always been people-centered, and there have always been people who have taken the culture of the system forward, nurtured its traditions, developed its legal system and disciplines, and created something permanent, Miklós Kásler emphasized. He added that even those who have added to the Hungarian heritage with their performance, diligence and work will receive the award.

In recognition of his outstanding professional activity, Tamás Bubán received a Ministerial Certificate of Recognition.

In recognition of his outstanding professional or public service activities in the interest of healthcare, he received the Pro Sanitate Award: Zoltán Domokos Pap.

In recognition of his professional, public service and scientific activities in the development of health care, the Batthyány-Strattmann László Prize was awarded to: Róbert Póka.

