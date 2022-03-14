The volunteer humanitarian aid program of the University of Debrecen has started

The Humanitarian Coordination Committee was established by the University of Debrecen. The institution has been involved in helping those fleeing the Ukrainian-Russian war from the beginning, but the protracted war has made it necessary to draw up a complex humanitarian plan, the institution’s press office said.

The committee coordinates fundraising for students and staff, and organizes storage and transportation capacity. The management of the institution also establishes even closer relations with the charitable organizations operating on the border, and – in cooperation with the city of Debrecen and the churches – has set the goal of organizing additional charity programs.

The most significant progress is the start of the voluntary humanitarian aid program of the University of Debrecen.

The committee continuously recruits groups of 2-3 volunteers available to refugees and the authorities 24 hours a day. We are mainly waiting for the applications of Transcarpathian, Hungarian-speaking students who speak Ukrainian and Russian well. They mainly provide interpreting services in Biharkeresztes and Ártánd, so that the immigration process can be carried out as smoothly as possible. So this time we specifically offered our help in the translation – Ákos Pintér emphasized.

The University of Debrecen works closely with the Hajdú-Bihar County Government Office to help refugees, which has recently indicated a large shortage of Ukrainian-Hungarian interpreters on the eastern border. Students participating in the program may receive benefits, such as proof of volunteer work as an internship, or the opportunity to be exempted from attending classes.

The first group of volunteers, with three students and the program coordinator, set off for Biharkeresztes, the Hungarian-Romanian border, early Friday morning, where they will be served for eight hours and will be replaced in the afternoon by another student volunteer. There is a great need for their help, as Hungary receives about 150-200 people on a train coming from Romania, who are typically fleeing more distant Ukrainian territories, such as Kharkiv.

debredeninap.hu