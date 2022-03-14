During a concert in Polgár, a man stabbed his ex who was working as a sex worker for him

On March 11, 2022, the Debrecen Court pronounced a verdict in the case of the accused who, on the community site, told the victim he would kill him, and soon after, he fulfilled his promise at an event held in Polgár.

The court found the man guilty of the crime of murder, the crime of fencing, attempting the crime of grievous bodily harm, and the misdemeanor of possessing and consuming drugs. He was therefore sentenced to 24 years in prison and banned from practicing public affairs for 10 years. The court excluded the accused from the possibility of parole.

As a result of the evidentiary proceedings conducted, the court established the historical facts in accordance with the indictment. According to this, the civilian man and his partner were struggling financially, so after September 18, 2017, they jointly decided that the woman would provide sexual service to men in order to raise money. Some of the partners were sought by the woman on a social site by placing an ad, while the other was obtained by the accused. The man told the victim several times to whom and where to go, but there were also those who took her personally. The victim had to hand over a certain amount to the accused from the money received after the sexual service. There was a time when the woman refused to do so, at which time the man beat her. It happened that he did not want to meet the person recruited by the accused, at which point the accused forced his partner to have sex by beating. The defendant also recommended the woman to an acquaintance in March 2019. He also brought together the meeting twice, during which a mutual sympathy developed between the woman and the man. The man took advantage of the fact that the accused went to work in Budapest in May 2019 to move the woman and her child to his house. The accused, after learning of the move, began to threaten both of them. In the face of increasing threats, the accused said he was going to kill the man, and he also posted on the community page that you would “die on August 18th”.

On one occasion, on August 2, 2019, at about 6:30 p.m., the defendant was smoking a cigarette in the yard of a house with a friend when he saw his ex-partner riding a bicycle. The man rode his friend’s bike after the victim, then caught up at one of the intersections, grabbed her hair, and hit her. The man then abused the woman with his fists, which ended when a woman from the courtyard of one of the residential houses called the accused to stop abusing the victim. The accused did not want to let go of the victim, but when he saw the police officers arriving, he fled the scene. The victim suffered minor injuries, however, given the manner of abuse, the injured body parts, it can be stated that the accused’s intention was to cause more serious injuries that healed beyond 8 days.

Defendant O. appeared with his brother on August 19, 2019, at around 7 p.m., at the apartment of the other man. Since no one was in the house, they passed over to a woman living nearby, in whose yard the accused took a 19.9-cm-long knife from his trousers in a drunken and upset state and shouted that he was killing the man who had fallen in love with his partner. The woman then spoke loudly to the accused, who began to cry and tossed the knife in her hand into the nearby woodpile, then, after calming down, searched for the knife and, with the intention of finding the man, headed for her house. He was accompanied by his brother, who kept trying to calm him down.

On this day, from 6 pm, the so-called New Bread Festival was held in Polgár, Barankovics Square, during which the accused’s former partner and the man with his family appeared during the evening, despite the fact that the victim’s son had warned her, sending her threatening messages. This was not taken seriously by either the victim or her family at the time. The defendant went to the incident to redeem his previous threats, and he also broadcast this on his community page, where he said throughout that he would kill the victim. Arriving at the scene of the incident, the accused saw the woman, approached her unnoticed from behind, and then jumped on her back without any prior hassle, causing both of them to fall to the ground. During the brawl, O. stabbed the victim at the waist and neck with a knife in his hand. Further abuse of the victim was prevented by nearby police officers securing the event, who arrested the man at the scene. The victim suffered such serious injuries that she lost his life while being transported to the hospital. After the act was committed, the seconded forensic expert detected a new psychoactive substance and drug from the defendant’s blood and urine.

Judge Dr. Pál Virágh said during the oral reasoning of the verdict that the court had not established that the accused had committed the homicide in advance. In the absence of this qualifying circumstance, the accused can only be held liable for the basic case of homicide, according to the judgment at first instance. The judge assessed as an aggravating circumstance the fact that the man committed a multiplication of crimes. However, it took into account as an attenuating circumstance that the physical injury remained in the experimental phase as well as the passage of time.

The decision is not final. The prosecution filed an appeal for aggravation, while the defendant and his counsel filed an appeal. The case continues at the Debrecen Judgment Board.

