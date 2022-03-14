It will be possible to cycle from Debrecen to Kismacs

The three-kilometer-long cycle path will be built as a continuation of the existing cycle path at the junction of Balmazújvárosi út-Kishatár utca. By creating this, fast and safe cycling will also be available for those living in the western part of the city.

The machines have been working in the field for a few weeks now. Together with the cycle paths to be implemented this year, Debrecen’s cycle path network will reach 108 kilometers. The three-kilometer bike path must be completed by August 15th. The total cost of the investment will be HUF 371 million.

debreceninap.hu

Photos: Erzsébet Katona