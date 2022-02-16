Robotic competition at the Faculty of Informatics

The biggest robotics competition in the world is the FIRST LEGO League. The regional final organized by EPAM was hosted by the Faculty of Informatics of the University of Debrecen on Saturday. Fourteen teams competed in the tournament.

The main mission of the organizers of the competition was to prepare children aged 4-16 for the real challenges of the present and the future in group sessions outside of class while acquiring the essential skills of critical thinking and teamwork. The competition attracts more than 450,000 students a year from more than 110 countries around the world. EPAM worked with the HelloWorld Association to bring the regional final of the competition to Debrecen, hosted by the Faculty of Informatics of the University of Debrecen on 12 February.

In addition to the local teams, the Debrecen round was attended by participants from several other cities in Eastern Hungary, Budapest, and beyond. For the best of the FLL regional competitions, such as the February round in Debrecen, the stakes are in the national final. The best Hungarian teams can get to the FLL world competitions.

It is the mission of the Faculty of Informatics of the University of Debrecen that young people get to know it as soon as possible and that as many people as possible choose a career in IT. This world competition serves the same purpose, which is why we were pleased with EPAM’s request that the Faculty of Informatics of the University of Debrecen, as the leading IT knowledge center in the region, host this competition. We hope that the competitors visiting here will have a good experience and will return to us as students in the future.

– said Professor András Hajdu, Dean of the Faculty of Informatics at the University of Debrecen.

In the competition, teams build a robot from LEGO elements and use LEGO technologies. This robot is programmed to solve a series of tasks on its own during a 2 and a half minute robot run.

The FIRST LEGO League is not just a tournament. Its core values focus on innovation, impact, respect, and better teamwork while having fun and entertaining is a core goal.

In the end, the competition was won by the team of FLLubber (AKG – Budapest), ahead of the formations of the Ninjagók Keresztúr (József Eötvös Primary School – Bodrogkeresztúr) and the Navigator (Northern Hungary Informatics Cluster – Miskolc). The top three teams in the regional final advanced to the national final.

hirek.unideb.hu