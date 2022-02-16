Valentine’s Day “blind date” at the University of Debrecen and National Library

The University of Debrecen and National Library organized a one-week book recommendation campaign on the occasion of Valentine’s Day.

The library staff packed well-known volumes and popular e-books so that readers could read the publication in advance after reading a one- or two-line introduction, and then take them on a “date” to find out which author’s book was actually borrowed. From the University of Debrecen University and National Library stock.

“With this campaign, we would like to draw attention to the love of books, the loneliness of the reading experience, and the changes in modern reading habits to University of Debrecen University and National Library extensive digital knowledge,”

– said Bettina-Bácsó, Head of Communications at the University of Debrecen University and National Library.

Readers will find the special book recommendation on the shelves on the ground floor of the Life Sciences Library until February 18th.

hirek.unideb.hu