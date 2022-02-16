Blood donation for health and credits at the University of Debrecen

The Faculty of Public Health of the University of Debrecen announces an optional blood donation course every six months, which is open to all students of the university. The goal is to be carried out in the institution by conscious, socially sensitive, and willing professionals.

The Faculty of Public Health recognizes the importance of blood donation by announcing an optional blood donation course in the Neptun study system every semester. In this way, the faculty contributes to the range of elective courses at the University of Debrecen, helping students to take at least five percent of all credits in elective courses, or to obtain the necessary credit points through volunteering in the given semester instead, the news explained. Judit Zsuga, Dean of the Faculty of Public Health told.

The faculty leader added that the blood donation course is popular, and more and more people apply for credit points every semester to help others and increase the amount of blood available, all of which is a very important and necessary activity.

“The attitude of these students is exemplary, and their enthusiasm is very good feedback to the faculty about the need for such initiatives at the university,”

– said Dean Judit Zsuga.

The blood donation course was first announced by the Faculty of Public Health in the spring semester of the 2019/2020 academic year when a total of 210 students applied. In the following years, the number of participants set a record in each semester: 366 students applied in the first semester of the 2020/2021 academic year, 472 in the second semester of the 2020/2021 academic year, and almost tripled in the first semester of the 2021/2022 academic year participation, a total of 1261 students donated blood.

The elective course can be taken by students studying at all courses of the University of Debrecen.

hirek.unideb.hu

Photo: Hungarian Red Cross