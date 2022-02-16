Stories from renowned teachers of the Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences and Environmental Management

The Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences and Environmental Management of the University of Debrecen and the circle of friends of those who graduated from secondary and higher agricultural education in Debrecen will launch a series of programs entitled Life Paths, Careers – Telling a Story. Those interested can also follow the series of events live online.

The aim of the program series is to present the professional life of our outstanding professors, who expressed their commitment to agricultural higher education in Debrecen during their teaching and research work,

– said István Fekete, the professional head of the program series at hirek.unideb.hu.

In the spring semester of the monthly interview series, Professor Emeritus Szilárd Thyll and Sándor Mihók, among others, will talk about the defining moments of their professional lives.

Our professor emeritus is a role model for our students. With their success, we want to motivate our students to set the highest possible goals for themselves and their community. Furthermore, we want to strengthen our attachment to our alma mater. Conversations are also streamed and recorded online. And we want to create a film collection from the recordings that will pass on value to future generations,

– István Fekete explained.

The opening performance of the tradition-creating program series will begin on February 23 at 5 p.m. The guest of the first event will be Professor Emeritus István Gonda.

You can follow the first lecture in the Life Paths – Our Professors Tell a Story series here:

The series presenting the professors of the Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences and Environmental Management of the University of Debrecen is scheduled to continue in September after the lectures in the spring semester.

hirek.unideb.hu