University support for the talents of Debrecen

The University of Debrecen supports the further study of the city’s talents in the institution, by all means, the VI. György Kossa, Chairman of the Board of the Count István Tisza Foundation for the University of Debrecen, at the Debrecen Talent Development Student Conference. The maintainer of UD offered a prize of one million forints to the top ten winners of the scientific student competition.

The greatest value of Hungary is human capital. This is extremely important for both our nation and our education system, this capital will help the rise of our country. One of the most important missions of the University of Debrecen is to release educated people. We support the further education of local talent in Debrecen by all means, we are looking for the opportunity to facilitate the incorporation of the excellences of Debrecen into our institution

– said György Kossa in his opening speech.

The chairman of the board of the Gróf Tisza István University for the University of Debrecen announced that the Gróf Tisza István University for the University of Debrecen Foundation is offering one million forints to the top ten winners of the talent management competition.

– You want to be a Nobel laureate, a professor. You are already role models for your peers. The University of Debrecen welcomes you, said the chairman of the board of trustees.

A VI. 263 students from 26 institutions in 7 tank districts took part in the Debrecen Talent Care Student Conference. In the final, 24 people competed.

Based on the experiences of Germany and the Netherlands, we organized the first complex talent management program in 2007, and today this event has grown beyond the city limits and has become nationwide. We hope that university and church institutions will join our program soon. We want the talents to stay in our city and continue their studies at the University of Debrecen,

– explained Katalin Pappné, director of the Debrecen Tank District Center, at the opening of the scientific student conference.

Katalin Pappné Gyulai added that the research results of the talented nurse will be published in book form in September. However, the publication will be more than a simple overview through reports with a QR code.

In the talent management program, 2,000 students made it to the semi-finals and finals of the competition.

hirek.unideb.hu