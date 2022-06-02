Every parent’s nightmare: two elementary school children were left on a class trip

Every parent’s nightmare happened on a class trip to Eger. The incident, which seemed unbelievable, was reported by a reader of Blikk.

“I took my children on a class trip to the area of ​​Eger, Szilvásvárad, the Szalajka Valley. That in itself is a very commendable gesture, and the neighborhood is beautiful, but it turned out that after they have left the place, after a while and a great distance, they notice that there are two missing children! ”

– wrote the desperate parent.

In addition, the incident was not noticed by the teacher in charge of the children, but by a fellow student. After returning, fortunately, they found the lost students.

“Is this how they take care of our children? What if something happened to those two kids? How would the parents have been accounted for? Where is the list reading, headcount check, or passenger list? Teacher responsibility? Of course, students were warned not to dare post the case on any of the social sites. I wonder why?”

– the parent continued.

Anna Zsámboki, the director of the Kecskemét Tanker District Center, gave the following answer to Blikk’s request:

“On the 17th of May 2022, the 7th grade of the Kecskemét Chain Bridge Street Sports Primary School took part in a joint class trip in and around Eger, with 2 buses and a great number of people. During the trip, 2 students asked to travel home in the other bus, but due to a misunderstanding of the departure time, they did not get on that vehicle. After the departure, the misunderstanding was revealed, and the class teacher immediately spoke to the affected students on the phone, who remained at the stop until the bus returned for them. Everyone came home from the program. The head of the institution has started investigating the matter. ”

debreceninap.hu

Photo: class trip at the Debrecen Zoo.