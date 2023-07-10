This year, the fire department was alerted more than 860 times

Firefighters received more than 860 explosive device-related police reports this year, of which 212 cases required immediate action, the Hungarian Defense Forces’ 1st Firefighter and Firefighter Regiment announced on their Facebook page.



They wrote: the firefighters handled more than two thousand military explosives, typically of World War II origin, and two thousand infantry ammunition, the total weight of which exceeded 6.7 tons. They added that most of the reports came from Fejér county, 169 times the soldiers were called to suspected explosive devices, of which 35 cases required immediate action.

It was highlighted: in July, the firefighters were dispatched to 128 police reports, of which 31 cases required extraordinary measures for the safety of citizens. More than 300 explosive devices and 170 pieces of infantry ammunition found in July, weighing nearly 1,500 kilograms, were destroyed by the soldiers with the help of more than 55 kilograms of explosives.

It was recalled in the post: in July, special explosive devices filled with phosphorus were found in the Sárhida settlement in Zala, in the garden of a family house. Firefighters unearthed and transported 20 Hungarian 8-centimeter phosphorus-charged grenades from the Second World War.

Explosive devices were also found in large quantities in the outskirts of Balatonfőkajár, while digging water pipes. The gunners found 30 pieces of 82 mm Soviet mortar grenades, two RPG 40 and RPG-43 hand grenades, three 45 mm sub-space anti-tank ammunition, a German T. Mi. 42 anti-vehicle mine and five kilograms of 7.62 millimeter pistol ammunition were identified, and the equipment was then transported.

About 80 meters from the entrance to the Debrecen International Airport, a 10-kilogram French shrapnel bomb, which did not contain an ignition device, was found during the cleaning of the bed of a rain drainage channel. The soldiers transported the bomb body.

In the capital, on Szeréna út, a WWII-era 50-kilogram Hungarian-made aerial bomb with a secured side-ignition device was lifted with a bucket, which the soldiers carried away.

In the Kecskemét-Kadafalva district, near the Csalánosi forest, a 7.5-centimeter German grenade of World War II origin was found. The explosive device did not contain an ignition device, the soldiers transported the grenade to the central collection point of the Hungarian Defense Forces.

(MTI)