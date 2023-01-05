The concentration of coronavirus material in wastewater continues to rise slightly

National
Coronavirus
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on The concentration of coronavirus material in wastewater continues to rise slightly

The concentration of the coronavirus in wastewater continues to rise slightly, the National Center for Public Health (NNK) announced on its website.

They wrote that the concentration of the coronavirus agent measured in wastewater shows a slight increase in the national average in the 52nd week.

Most of the sampling locations are characterized by a stagnant trend, an increase is visible in the supply area of the Dél-pest Wastewater Treatment Plant, as well as in Debrecen, Szeged, Tatabánya, and Veszprém – they added.

The NNK also announced that the concentration of the genetic material of the coronavirus remains in the “elevated” range at all tested sampling locations.

 

MTI

Related Posts

KSH: The average gross salary in October was HUF 510,000

Bácsi Éva

Gasoline prices continue to rise in Hungary

Bácsi Éva

The concentration of coronavirus material in wastewater continues to rise slightly

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *