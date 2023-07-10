It’s over: Elton John is no longer touring

The 76-year-old Elton John said goodbye to his audience in Sweden, he will not undertake any more tours.

The world star announced in 2018 that he would go on a farewell tour, but Covid interfered, so instead of 2021, his tour only ended this Saturday. According to the Guardian, he played for two and a half hours and performed about 23 of his hits in Stockholm, reports 24.hu.

Toward the end of the concert, Elton John sensitively counted the past decades and thanked his fans for loving his music so much, for buying his CDs, and for going to his concerts.

It was my life force and you guys were absolutely amazing. Thanks! I will never forget you. I had so many performances, how could I forget? You are in my mind, heart and soul

– said Elton John, who is no longer going on a big tour. The lucky ones will still be able to see him perform, as the musician also said that he will be able to appear on stage once again in the future.