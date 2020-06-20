Could Chocolate be the Next Victim of the Pandemic?

Did you know that on average, cocoa farmers earn just 6 per cent of the value of a chocolate bar?

Two-thirds of the world’s chocolate supply comes from West Africa, but the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the continent is now rising fast. The pandemic is exacerbating cocoa farmers’ poverty, meaning they can’t invest in proper protection from the virus.

This uncertainty and disruption in the supply chain could jeopardise the future of cocoa production, which is already suffering from the effects of climate change and deforestation.

Fairtrade farmers earn a fair wage and benefit from a higher quality of life.

