DKV Announcement: Travel is No Longer Free

From 1st July 2020, public transport in Debrecen can only be used with a valid ticket or pass.

DKV has just announced that with the end of the epidemiological emergency, travel is no longer free for those working in the health and social field, police officers, disaster reliefs workers and soldiers, as well as those performing civil protection services and public space inspectors in Debrecen.

However, until 30th June 2020, travel on DKV Zrt.’s trams, buses and trolley buses is still free of charge.

DKV

pixabay