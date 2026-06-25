Teen from eastern Hungary drowns in fishing lake near Romanian border

A tragic accident claimed the life of a teenager from eastern Hungary on Wednesday evening at a fishing lake in the Romanian village of Érsemjén (Simian), just across the Hungarian border.

According to emergency services in Romania’s Bihor County, the incident occurred at around 6:20 p.m. on June 24. Two teenagers entered the water to swim, but only one of them—a 15-year-old boy—managed to return safely to shore.

Firefighters and rescue teams from several nearby towns were dispatched to the scene. Using boats and specialised water rescue equipment, they searched for the missing teenager and eventually found him approximately eight metres from the shore at a depth of about three metres.

Despite the rescue effort, the young man’s life could not be saved. A doctor at the scene was only able to confirm his death.

The victim was a resident of Bagamér, a village in Hajdú-Bihar County, located about 40 kilometres southeast of Debrecen and close to the Romanian border.

Following the tragedy, Bagamér Mayor Imre Lóránt Borsi expressed his condolences to the victim’s family and loved ones.

“We were deeply saddened to learn that a young resident of Bagamér lost his life in the tragic accident at the fishing lake. We extend our sincere condolences to the family and everyone affected by this heartbreaking loss,” the mayor wrote on social media.

He also reiterated that swimming in the lake is strictly prohibited. Local authorities say the ban exists because of the lake’s dangerous characteristics, including sudden drop-offs, uneven underwater terrain, and other hidden hazards that can pose a serious risk even to confident swimmers.

The accident serves as a reminder of the dangers of swimming in unmonitored waters, particularly during the summer season, when many people seek relief from the heat in lakes and reservoirs that are not designated for bathing.

Photo: Facebook/Borsi Imre Lóránt