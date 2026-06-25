University of Debrecen upgraded oncology clinic with 34 new treatment chairs

The Clinical Centre of the University of Debrecen has expanded the equipment of its Oncology Clinic with 34 modern treatment chairs, improving the comfort and safety of cancer patients undergoing therapy.

The final shipment of the new chairs arrived in recent days, completing an investment worth more than HUF 50 million. The upgrade is expected to significantly enhance the quality of outpatient cancer care and make lengthy treatments more comfortable for patients.

Speaking at a presentation of the new equipment on Wednesday, Bernadett Ujhelyi, Vice President for Medical Affairs of the Clinical Centre, said that alongside highly qualified medical professionals and state-of-the-art therapies, ensuring patient comfort is also a key priority.

“These new treatment chairs not only support high-quality patient care but also help create a more comfortable and welcoming environment for people receiving treatment,” she said.

The Oncology Clinic performs approximately 13,000 outpatient cancer treatment sessions each year. Most modern oncology therapies are now administered on an outpatient basis, allowing patients to return home after treatment rather than staying in hospital.

According to Péter Árkosy, Director of the Oncology Clinic, many treatments last for several hours and can be physically and mentally exhausting. The new ergonomic, top-of-the-range chairs are designed to make these sessions more comfortable and easier for patients to endure.

As a regional oncology centre, the University of Debrecen’s Oncology Clinic provides specialised care for more than two million people and plays a leading role in the treatment of brain, testicular, kidney and liver cancers.

(unideb.hu)