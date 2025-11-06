The fall career fair at the University of Debrecen highlights human relations and career opportunities

Human relationships cannot be replaced by artificial intelligence – under this motto, the University of Debrecen hosted its fall career fair, welcoming around forty exhibiting companies. The event focused once again on experience-based recruitment.

In Debrecen and the surrounding region, companies are continuously recruiting to fill newly announced positions. The University of Debrecen aims to help its students and graduates find the most suitable jobs and become successful professionals.

The fair, held on Wednesday in the Main Building, gave representatives from forty companies the opportunity to introduce themselves to students and visitors. In addition to job openings, the companies also provided information about practical training opportunities.

Elek Bartha, Vice-Rector for Education at the University of Debrecen, emphasized during the opening speech that the fair fits perfectly with the institution’s educational offerings.

“We organize the fair twice a year due to significant interest; one session would not be enough to give every exhibitor a chance to participate. The event is based on three pillars: it benefits the university, allowing graduates to find the best job opportunities that match their qualifications; it benefits the companies, as they can meet potential employees in person and even make offers; and it benefits students, as they gain firsthand insight into the labor market, with the growing number of international students having the chance to meet representatives of major global companies,” said the vice-rector.

Kevin Németh, President of the Student Union (DEHÖK), highlighted that the fair can motivate students to plan their futures consciously and purposefully.

“Students can gain real inspiration at the career fair. The presence of around forty companies demonstrates the vibrant life in Debrecen and the economic growth the city has experienced over the past decade. Both students and local companies can benefit greatly from the event, as both sides need each other. The University of Debrecen’s goal is to ensure that students and graduates not only receive a diploma but also a future. Today, and in Debrecen in general, all the tools to achieve that are available,” the DEHÖK president said.

The organizers also aimed to guide not only students actively seeking job opportunities but also those who are uncertain about their career paths. Activities included drawing-based psychological counseling and graphology analysis, which focused on self-awareness questions that support career orientation and professional development. Trial job interviews offered direct feedback from employers, and students could meet company representatives in person and even apply for positions on the spot.

Experience abroad, such as international study programs or scholarships, was also highlighted as a way to enhance employability and competitiveness in the labor market. Accordingly, students at the fair could obtain information about international scholarships and volunteer opportunities.

The fall career fair at the University of Debrecen combined professional guidance, personal development, and networking, providing students with valuable insights into both local and international career prospects.

