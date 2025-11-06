Gospel Christmas returns to Debrecen with Marquinn Middleton & the Miracle Chorale

Debrecen’s holiday season will once again shine with uplifting music as Marquinn Middleton & the Miracle Chorale arrive for a spectacular Gospel Christmas Concert on 8 December 2025 at the Kölcsey Center.

The 30-member American choir will perform with a live band, joined by world-renowned soloist David Bratton and acclaimed American singer-songwriter Latice Crawford. The event promises a vibrant and emotional celebration of gospel and Christmas music.

Although Gospel Christmas returns to Debrecen almost every year, each edition brings a completely new musical experience. This year’s performers will arrive with a fresh setlist and their own distinctive style, offering a renewed sense of wonder alongside timeless gospel and holiday classics. Organizers also promise special visual and thematic elements to make the 2025 concert the most memorable yet.

The series has become a beloved tradition, drawing audiences back year after year. While the choirs may change, the high artistic standard remains constant — and every new lineup brings unique energy and emotional depth to the stage.

Event Details:

8 December 2025, Monday — 19:00–21:00

Kölcsey Center, 4026 Debrecen, Hunyadi János utca 1–3

More information and ticket purchase here.