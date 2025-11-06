Drug bust in Debrecen: police raid apartment, arrest foreign nationals and seize marijuana, pills and cash

Police raided an apartment in a condominium where several foreign nationals were staying. Detectives took them into custody and seized nearly 300 grams of marijuana, various pills, and almost one million forints in cash – writes police.hu.

Debrecen investigators learned earlier this autumn that drug dealing was taking place in a condominium apartment. On November 4, they organized a coordinated operation to arrest the residents, and—together with officers from the Cívis Public Area Support Subdivision—they stormed the property.

Their suspicion proved correct: drugs were found in almost every room—on desks, in cupboards, portioned out and packaged in larger quantities. During the search, police seized nearly 300 grams of marijuana, pills, tools used for distribution, and close to one million forints.

According to the investigation, two of the residents—a 25-year-old Zimbabwean man and a 24-year-old Nigerian man—were dealing the illegal substances. Buyers had to go to the apartment themselves, as the dealers only handed over the goods in person. Two of their flatmates and a man who had arrived at the building to buy drugs will face charges for drug possession. All of them tested positive on the drug rapid test.

Detectives questioned the two dealers as suspects for drug trafficking, placed them in criminal custody, and initiated their pretrial detention.

Anyone with information about drug-related crimes is urged to report it—anonymously if needed—at the 24-hour green number 06-80-555-111 of Telefontanú, or via the 112 emergency number.

(police.hu)