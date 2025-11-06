Budapest–Debrecen train schedule adjusted due to track maintenance

The Budapest–Cegléd–Szolnok–Debrecen railway line will see minor schedule changes starting Thursday due to ongoing track maintenance between Albertirsa and Ceglédbercel-Cserő, MÁV announced on its website.

According to MÁV, the next three-week phase of the Cegléd line renovation includes ballast replacement and screening, track and switch adjustments, and crossing refurbishments on both tracks between Albertirsa and Ceglédbercel-Cserő. These works continue from the construction that began in October between Ceglédbercel-Cserő and Cegléd.

Due to the restrictions, some long-distance trains will continue to be rerouted via Újszász, causing minor changes to the Budapest–Újszász–Szolnok and Vámosgyörk–Szolnok line schedules as well.

MÁV added that after December adjustments—carried out overnight and without affecting train traffic—the authorized track speed of 120 km/h will be restored. This is expected to improve punctuality and reliability on the Cegléd line from early winter onward.

The total cost of the maintenance works is nearly HUF 1 billion.

