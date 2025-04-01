After seven years, Debrecen Sweets Festival returns

After seven years, sweet lovers will once again take over one of Debrecen’s most unique locations, The Forgotten Castle! On April 5-6, 2025, the 7th Debrecen Sweets Festival will take place, where everything will be about delicious treats, sweet experiences, and family fun.

During the two-day event, visitors can taste a wide variety of sweet specialties, including chocolate, bonbons, marzipan, chimney cake, waffles, churros, and homemade pastries. Sweet enthusiasts can meet artisan confectioners, discover retro sweets, and enjoy delightful cheese specialties. Additionally, honey, jams, fruit cheeses, and spicy products will also be part of the selection.

The festival will be full of entertainment for the little ones as well: bouncy castles, electric toy cars, face painting, glitter tattoos, and hair braiding will ensure children have a great time.

The event will take place at The Forgotten Castle estate in Debrecen, at Erdőmester Street 5. The organizers provide free entry for all visitors, allowing everyone to enjoy the sweetest weekend of 2025.

The festival is organized by Véda Event Management and the Debrecen Sweets Festival team. Exhibitors and vendors can apply using the Google Form.

More information at the Facebook event.