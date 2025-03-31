The barefoot burglar from Debrecen has been hiding for years, the police have now caught him

The 56-year-old man lived off burglaries and break-ins for years, with occasional interruptions. His distinctive trait was that he would remove his shoes before entering a property. A long cat-and-mouse game has now come to an end.

The middle-aged man committed his first burglaries back in 2010. He was a classic thief, gaining entry into properties within seconds, quickly searching the rooms, and then fleeing with gold, jewelry, and cash in his pockets.

Police soon realized they were dealing with a single perpetrator who primarily targeted prestigious residential areas in Debrecen. During on-site investigations, they also discovered his rather unique method of outsmarting law enforcement—before entering a house, he would take off his shoes.

The investigation was further complicated by the fact that the burglar acted randomly. After committing a crime, he could lie low for years, completely disappearing from the authorities’ radar. According to case records, he had been living in Spain for the past few years and returned to his hometown, Debrecen, last December.

However, this January, he resumed his “work.” Local police were prepared, keeping a close watch and even organizing special night patrols to catch him. The 56-year-old was attempting to break into a bakery last Friday at dawn when local officers and detectives caught him red-handed.

During interrogation, he admitted to 16 burglaries so far, but based on the investigation, there is strong suspicion that he is linked to several other crimes as well.

The police took him into custody, and the court has ordered his arrest. He will have to answer for the crime of theft.

