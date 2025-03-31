Meteorology: nearly a month’s worth of rain fell last week

Except for the northern and northwestern regions, nearly a month’s worth of rain fell last week, according to HungaroMet Zrt.

At the beginning of the week, the sky was heavily overcast, and widespread soaking rain occurred. By midweek, the continuous rainfall had ceased, but more and more cumulus clouds formed, leading to scattered showers and thunderstorms.

In the past few days, a Mediterranean cyclone has influenced the weather in the Carpathian Basin, bringing significant rainfall, especially on Friday and Saturday.

Overall, the heaviest rainfall was recorded along the Nagykanizsa-Debrecen axis, the report stated. According to an accompanying infographic, around 45 millimeters of rain fell in this region over the past week.

For comparison, between 1991 and 2020, the average March rainfall was 34 millimeters.

The infographic also revealed that the highest rainfall last week was recorded in Nagyatád, Somogy County, where 83.6 millimeters of rain fell. Meanwhile, in the past 24 hours, the most precipitation was measured in Sopron-Kurucdomb, with 36.8 millimeters.

