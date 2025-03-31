Szevasz Tavasz 2025: the ultimate student festival experience returns to Debrecen

After six years, the long-awaited Szevasz Tavasz festival is making a grand return! Organized by the Student Councils of the Faculty of Law, the Faculty of Health Sciences, and the Faculty of Informatics at the University of Debrecen, this two-day event promises excitement, music, and unforgettable experiences.

Mark your calendars!

Date: April 1-2, 2025
Location: Kassai Campus, Debrecen
Program details and ticket prices coming soon!

Why can’t you miss it?

Charity & Community Spirit – Join us in supporting a great cause! This event isn’t just about fun; it’s about making a difference together.
Sports & Activities – Energize yourself with various sports and games, enjoy the fresh spring air, and feel the positive vibes all around!
Culture & Gastronomy – Taste mouth-watering dishes, sip on delicious drinks, and indulge in a variety of cultural programs that will captivate your senses!
Music, Party & Dance – Dance until dawn to the best beats, enjoy live performances, and soak in the electrifying atmosphere!

The ultimate student festival experience!

Szevasz Tavasz 2025 is more than just an event; it’s a celebration of youth, energy, and togetherness. Whether you come for the music, the activities, or the community spirit, one thing is certain – you’ll leave with unforgettable memories.

Organized by: Student Councils of the University of Debrecen – Faculty of Law, Faculty of Health Sciences, and Faculty of Informatics.

More information at the Facebook event.

