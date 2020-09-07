Rectors’ Conference, National Student Union Initiate Talks on SZFE

The Hungarian Rectors’ Conference and the National Union of Students in Hungary (HÖOK) have called for talks to resolves the standoff between the outgoing university leadership and the new supervisory board over Budapest’s University of Theatre and Film Arts (SZFE).

SZFE’s senate and leadership announced their resignation this week, saying the foundation that took over the university on Sept. 1 under a government decree had deprived them of “all essential powers”. The Hungarian Rectors’ Conference said on Friday that SZFE’s leadership, the head of its supervisory board and the university student union have all accepted an invitation to attend the meeting scheduled for next Tuesday at Eötvös Loránd University.

The Rectors’ Conference said it had set up the meeting because it believed certain “strong statements” made by both the university’s leadership and the supervisory board were only deepening the rift between the two sides, adding that their disagreements could only be settled through dialogue. On Wednesday, the university’s outgoing leaders held talks with the head and other members of the institution’s supervisory board, where they made a commitment to carry out their duties until the end of the month.

hungarymatters.hu

