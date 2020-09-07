Covid-19 – Registered Infections Up By 495 in Hungary

The number of registered coronavirus infections in Hungary has risen by 495 to 8,387 over the past 24 hours, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Sunday morning.

The number of fatalities remained unchanged at 624, and 3,958 people have made a recovery. There are 3,805 active infections and 151 Covid-19 patients are being treated in hospital, 11 on ventilators. Altogether 18,480 people are in official home quarantine and 470,000 tests have been carried out.

Most infections have been registered in Budapest (3,669), followed by Pest County (1,202) and the counties of Fejér (534), Komárom-Esztergom (372), Zala (322) and Hajdú-Bihar (287). Békés County has the fewest infections (36).

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay