San Marino to Recognise Hungary Immunity Certificates

Hungary has reached an agreement with San Marino on the mutual recognition of each other’s Covid-19 immunity certificates, Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said.

 

Under the agreement, Hungarians who hold Covid-19 immunity certificates will be allowed to enter San Marino without restrictions from Tuesday, Szijjártó said on Facebook. The minister also said he will be attending a meeting of the European Union’s Foreign Affairs Council later today. Hungary has reached agreements on mutual recognition of Covid immunity certificates with Serbia, Montenegro, Slovenia, Bahrain, Croatia, Turkey, North Macedonia, the Czech Republic, Georgia, Mongolia, Moldova, Cyprus, Slovakia, Morocco, Albania, Ukraine, Kazakhstan and San Marino, and is next set to sign one with Cape Verde. Hungary also honours Romanian immunity certificates.

 

