Áder Warns Against Overconsumption in Podcast

President János Áder discussed the problem of the overconsumption of clothing with journalist and style consultant Eszter Mengyán in his latest environmental Blue Planet podcast. The clothing industry is one of the most water-intensive and polluting sectors, the president said, adding that consumers could avoid unnecessary clothing purchases by buying quality or second-hand clothes. Also, people should donate or recycle clothes they don’t wear anymore, he said.

Mengyán advised consumers to pay close attention to environmental eco-labels on clothing to see if they apply to the products’ raw materials, a part of the manufacturing process or its entirety. She also spoke about a pledge she had made not to buy new clothes for 13 months, saying it had helped her adopt more conscious buying habits, and adding that several people had joined her in her pledge. Áder also talked about the so-called slow fashion movement aimed at the preservation of the ecosystem. Mengyán praised the goal of the movement, adding, however, that there was no one-size-fits-all strategy to making eco-friendly buying decisions, and everyone needed to find the solutions that best fit their own lifestyle.

